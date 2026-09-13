Chase Brown Heavily Involved In Week 1
Chase Brown rushed 16 times for 56 yards and a touchdown in the 33-27 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Brown also hauled in five catches for 22 yards on six targets. Brown was tied with tight end Mike Gesicki for the most receptions on the team. Brown was able to pick up the slack for star receiver Ja'Marr Chase, who had an uncharacteristic quiet game. The star back was inefficient on the ground (3.5 YPC), but was able to get home for fantasy based on the volume of opportunities. Brown should be counted on again in next week's contest against the Houston Texans. The Houston defense was one of the most feared units in 2025, but Brown has an elite workload on an elite offense so fantasy managers should have no issues plugging him right back into lineups. Brown should be considered a strong RB1 heading into Week 2 despite the tough matchup that lies ahead.
Source: ESPN.com
Source: ESPN.com