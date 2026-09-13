Brian Thomas Jr. has Injury Scare, Limits Week 1 Outing
Brian Thomas Jr. had an underwhelming fantasy outing in a 34-10 win over the Cleveland Browns. However, he did leave the game for a bit with a shoulder injury. Before the injury, BTJ had three catches for 40 yards, and that ended up being his final stat line even though he did return to the game. Given the blowout, he wasn't needed all that much, so it's hard to take away much from this game, other than Parker Washington looking like the top target in the Jacksonville offense. BTJ has a much tougher matchup, but will also be needed more in Week 2 against the Denver Broncos.
Source: Brian Thomas Jr. RotoBaller
Source: Brian Thomas Jr. RotoBaller