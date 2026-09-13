Dylan Sampson Using Crutches After Week 1 Loss
Dylan Sampson (knee) was seen using crutches and wearing a brace on his knee following Sunday's Week 1 loss against the Jacksonville Jaguars, according to Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com. Sampson handled two kick returns, but he didn't log an offensive touch before exiting early in the first quarter. The team ruled him out pretty quickly, and the fact that he was using crutches and a brace after the game indicates that he might have suffered a serious injury. It's tough news for the Browns, who were counting on Sampson to be a pass-catching specialist in the No. 2 running back role behind Quinshon Judkins. Assuming Sampson misses time, Raheim Sanders will step into the backup role. Sanders had one rushing attempt and three catches against the Jaguars on Sunday.
Source: Mary Kay Cabot
Source: Mary Kay Cabot