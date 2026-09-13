Kyle Pitts Held Without a Catch in Disappointing Week 1
Kyle Pitts was unable to haul in his lone target during Sunday's Week 1 loss against the Pittsburgh Steelers. This was an incredibly frustrating outing for Pitts, who was looking to build on last year's career-best TE2 finish in PPR leagues. Some of his struggles can be attributed to poor quarterback play, as the Falcons opened the season with third-string quarterback Cooper Rush under center. Rush finished the season opener with just 12 completions, two interceptions, and four sacks, making life difficult for the Falcons' receivers. There's a good chance that Atlanta will have either Michael Penix Jr. (knee) or Tua Tagovailoa (oblique) back next week, which bodes well for Pitts' fantasy outlook going forward. For the time being, managers can chalk this one up to quarterback struggles, with the expectation that he'll return to his mid-to-low TE1 form soon.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller