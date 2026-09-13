Drake London an Enormous Letdown in Season-Opening Loss
Drake London caught just two of his four targets for 29 yards during Sunday's Week 1 loss against the Pittsburgh Steelers. London is an incredibly talented receiver, but his fantasy stock took a hit entering this season with uncertainty at the quarterback position. The situation got even worse this week as Tua Tagovailoa (oblique) was ruled out, leaving Cooper Rush as the starter. Rush completed just 12 passes, threw two interceptions, and took four sacks in the Falcons' 20-13 loss to the Steelers. There weren't many opportunities to make high-value throws, and that subsequently hurt London's fantasy value. If Tagovailoa plays next week, London might return to the WR2 tier, but we won't feel comfortable with him as a WR2 until Michael Penix Jr. (knee) is cleared to play in the next couple of weeks.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller