Parker Washington Leads Jaguars in Receiving in Week 1 Blowout
Parker Washington was the leading receiver for the Jaguars in a 34-10 victory over the Cleveland Browns. He finished with five catches on six targets for 83 yards and a touchdown. Washington broke out down the stretch last season, so it is exciting for his believers to see him perform so well in Week 1. While Trevor Lawrence spread the ball around pretty evenly, Washington was the clear top target, with two receptions and 43 yards more than Brian Thomas Jr., the second-leading receiver. He also had three more targets than anyone else on the team. Washington's top receiver status will be put to the test in a much harder matchup against the Denver Broncos in Week 2.
Source: Parker Washington RotoBaller
Source: Parker Washington RotoBaller