Kyler Murray Won't Return to Week 1 Contest
Kyler Murray (head) has been ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's Week 1 contest against the Green Bay Packers. Murray initially exited in the first quarter, entered concussion protocol, and was listed as questionable. The fact that he was downgraded to out doesn't necessarily mean that he has been diagnosed with a concussion, but at the very least, he remains in protocol and won't be able to return. The veteran quarterback, playing in his first game as a Viking, was on the receiving end of an ugly hit from Packers safety Javon Bullard. The hit caused the quarterback's helmet to come off, drew a 15-yard unnecessary roughness penalty, and required Murray to receive medical attention on the field. He finishes his Vikings debut 3-for-5 passing with 18 passing yards, zero touchdowns, and one interception. Carson Wentz will operate as the Vikings' quarterback for the remainder of Week 1. If Wentz suffers an injury, the emergency third quarterback would be J.J. McCarthy.
Source: Kevin Seifert
Source: Kevin Seifert