Travis Etienne Jr. Has a Touchdown Vultured by Teammate in Overtime Loss
Travis Etienne Jr. rushed for 46 yards on nine carries during Sunday's Week 1 overtime loss against the Detroit Lions. He also caught seven of his nine targets for an additional 32 receiving yards. The receiving volume helped Etienne salvage his fantasy performance in half-PPR and full-PPR leagues, but otherwise, it was a frustrating game for fantasy managers. Notably, Etienne split touches with Kendre Miller, as both had nine carries. Very few people would have predicted that the Saints would go with an even split between Etienne, who was just paid $48 million, and Miller. Furthermore, Miller vultured a goal-line touchdown from Etienne. We'll want to get a few more games in the sample before we can confidently say that Etienne will consistently share touches going forward, but it appears to be headed in that direction. For now, he'll drop to the low-end RB2 tier in half-PPR and full-PPR leagues for Week 2 against the Baltimore Ravens.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller