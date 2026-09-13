Tee Higgins Leads Receiver Room In Week 1 Win
Tee Higgins caught three passes for 59 yards in the 33-27 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 1. Higgins was able to lead the wide receiver room in receptions and yards with a down game from fellow WR Ja'Marr Chase, who only caught two passes for 12 yards. Higgins and the rest of the Bengals offense were the beneficiaries of an outstanding performance by the Cincinnati defense. With the Bengals defense forcing four turnovers and coming away with a score, the offense found themselves in advantageous situations often. Higgins and the rest of the offense will likely be more relied upon in next week's matchup against the Houston Texans. The Texans are known to be one of the strongest units in the league, so fantasy points may be at a premium for the Bengals playmakers. Still, Higgins should be viewed as a strong WR2 because the ceiling for the Cincinnati offense is among the highest in the league.
Source: ESPN.com
Source: ESPN.com