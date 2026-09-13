Jakobi Meyers Finds End Zone in Easy Week 1 Win
Jakobi Meyers scored a touchdown in a 34-10 win over the Cleveland Browns. He was one of four pass catchers to find the end zone from a Trevor Lawrence pass. Meyers was outshined by Parker Washington, but it's good to see he was involved in what will be a crowded receiver room for the Jaguars. He had just two targets, but made the most of them with a 32-yard touchdown. Meyers is known for not catching many touchdowns, so it's nice to see him catch one in the first game of the season. The veteran receiver may be relied on more in a tough Week 2 matchup with the Denver Broncos.
Source: Jakobi Meyers RotoBaller
Source: Jakobi Meyers RotoBaller