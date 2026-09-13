Bhayshul Tuten the Clear Top Back Against Browns
Bhayshul Tuten played well in his first game as the full-time starter, finishing with 15 carries for 66 yards and a 22-yard catch. The passing game and defense were the primary reasons for the Jaguars dominating the Browns, but Tuten was involved just enough to muster a respectable fantasy outing. What is most reassuring is the fact that he finished with nine more carries than Chris Rodriguez Jr., who was considered a potential roadblock to Tuten getting high volume. The rookie combine standout will look to build on this performance in Week 2 against the Denver Broncos.
Source: Bhayshul Tuten RotoBaller
Source: Bhayshul Tuten RotoBaller