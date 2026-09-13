James Cook III Not a Major Factor in Bills' Week 1 Win
James Cook III rushed for 57 yards on 13 carries during Sunday's Week 1 win over the Houston Texans. He also caught three of his four targets for an additional 12 receiving yards. The Bills eked out a win, but it mostly came on the shoulders of the passing attack, as Josh Allen threw for 334 yards and two touchdowns. Allen also vultured two rushing touchdowns from Cook. The 26-year-old ball-carrier was the overall RB6 with 17.8 fantasy points per game last season, so fantasy managers would have liked to see him replicate that level of production in Week 1. With that being said, the Texans have one of the best defensive fronts in football, so we understand why Cook had trouble getting going on the ground. He'll have another tough test next week against the Detroit Lions, who just held the Saints' running backs to a total of 80 rushing yards.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller