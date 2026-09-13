Ashton Jeanty Leads Raiders to Week 1 Win vs. Dolphins
Ashton Jeanty had 23 carries for 102 rushing yards and added six receptions for 45 yards and two receiving touchdowns in Sunday's 27-13 win against the visiting Miami Dolphins. The second-year back from Boise State was quarterback Kirk Cousins' preferred target in Week 1, and he hauled in all six of his targets in the home-opening victory. Jeanty was a workhorse in 2025, logging 266 carries for 975 yards and five touchdowns in his rookie campaign, and he is expected to keep shouldering a heavy workload early in the 2026 season. Raiders head coach Klint Kubiak will likely lean on Jeanty again in Week 2 against the host Los Angeles Chargers, who ranked fifth in the league against the pass last season but were inconsistent against the run. Jeanty remains a high-end RB2 for fantasy managers as the Raiders hit the road to face the Bolts.
Source: ESPN
Source: ESPN