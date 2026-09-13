Alec Pierce Undergoes X-Rays on Left Hand and Wrist
Alec Pierce (hand, wrist) underwent X-rays on his left hand and wrist early during Sunday's Week 1 game against the Baltimore Ravens, according to Nathan Brown of IndyStar. Pierce was taken to the locker room mid-game for evaluation, but those tests came back negative, confirming that he avoided a fracture after hitting his hand on the helmet of a Ravens defender. Still, Pierce was seen wearing a soft brace after the game, and he'll presumably undergo additional evaluation to determine the severity of his injury and next steps in the recovery process. Pierce finished the season opener with six targets, four catches, and 61 yards. As of now, it's too early to tell whether Pierce might play in Week 2 against the Kansas City Chiefs. If he does, he'd rank as a low-end WR2 or high-end WR3 with substantial volume.
Source: Nathan Brown
Source: Nathan Brown