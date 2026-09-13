Najee Harris a Healthy Scratch for Season Opener
Najee Harris (coach's decision) is a healthy scratch for Sunday's Week 1 contest against the Dallas Cowboys. Harris signed with the Giants last month, offering depth behind Cam Skattebo, Tyrone Tracy Jr., and Devin Singletary. There had been some speculation that Harris might jump as high as No. 2 on the depth chart, but for now, he's the odd man out of this four-man backfield. The 28-year-old had four consecutive top-24 fantasy finishes in Pittsburgh, but then he went to the Chargers last year and suffered a season-ending Achilles tear in Week 3. Harris should remain off the fantasy radar as long as Skattebo and Tracy are healthy.
Source: Dan Duggan
Source: Dan Duggan