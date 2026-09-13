Kirk Cousins Throws Three TDs, Two Picks in Raiders Debut
Kirk Cousins completed 21 of 30 passes for 160 yards with three touchdowns and two interceptions in his first start for the team, which ended in a 27-13 victory against the visiting Miami Dolphins. The 38-year-old signal-caller got the Silver and Black off to a 7-0 lead on a short pass to Jack Bech with 1:44 left in the first quarter, and the Raiders remained ahead on the scoreboard for the duration of the game. Cousins was missing top target Brock Bowers (knee) on Sunday and didn't have much success connecting with Las Vegas' receiving corps outside of Bech, opting to connect with running back Ashton Jeanty for two short passes for touchdowns. The four-time Pro Bowl selection showed he has value in deep fantasy leagues, but he doesn't produce enough to be an effective starter in shallow redraft formats.
Source: ESPN
Source: ESPN