Chig Okonkwo Questionable to Return Against Eagles in Week 1
Chig Okonkwo (hamstring) is questionable to return to Sunday's Week 1 contest against the Philadelphia Eagles. He suffered the injury during the third quarter. At the time of his departure, he had caught just two of three targets for 16 yards. Okonkwo was signed during the offseason to be the Commanders' No. 1 tight end, and while there was decent upside behind the move, he also entered this season with a relatively low floor. After all, he never finished higher than TE21 in his three years with the Tennessee Titans. We're still optimistic that Okonkwo can have top-18 upside once he's cleared to return to action. In the meantime, John Bates will step up as the Commanders' top tight end.
Source: Washington Commanders
Source: Washington Commanders