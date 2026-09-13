Aaron Rodgers Has Steady Start in Week 1 Win vs. Falcons
Aaron Rodgers completed 60% of his passes for 221 yards and one touchdown in a 20-13 win against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 1. Pittsburgh leaned on a run-heavy offensive scheme on Sunday, which contributed to Rodgers attempting just 40 passes and connecting on 24 of them. The 42-year-old shot-caller was considered a risky start for fantasy managers in Week 1 since he needs a high volume of passes to be a viable fantasy asset in shallow leagues, especially since he offers little to no rushing help at this point in his career. That risk will remain high in Week 2 when the Steelers face a solid New England Patriots pass rush. Rodgers completed 65.7% of his pass attempts for 3,322 yards with 24 touchdowns and seven interceptions over 16 regular-season matchups in 2025. The veteran offers value in deep multi-QB formats, but remains a dicey gamble in standard fantasy leagues.
Source: ESPN
Source: ESPN