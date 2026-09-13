Omar Cooper Jr. Diagnosed with an Ankle Sprain in NFL Debut
Omar Cooper Jr. (ankle) has been diagnosed with an ankle sprain, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL.com. Cooper's X-rays came back negative, which means he avoided a fracture. However, he will still need to undergo an MRI to determine the severity of his injury and recovery steps. A first-round pick out of Indiana, Cooper caught one pass for 30 yards on the opening drive before departing the game. Prior to injuring his ankle, the 22-year-old was in line to operate as the Jets' No. 2 or No. 3 receiver behind Garrett Wilson and alongside Adonai Mitchell. Now, he'll presumably miss at least a little time, setting up Mitchell to start alongside Wilson in Week 2 against the Green Bay Packers.
Source: Ian Rapoport
Source: Ian Rapoport