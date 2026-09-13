Justin Jefferson Goes Off In Vikings' Comeback Against Packers
Justin Jefferson helped lead the charge in Minnesota's second-half barrage of Green Bay, logging eight catches for 92 yards and two touchdowns, one of which was a game-clinching leap to the pylon for a score in the fourth quarter. The superstar receiver performed well despite yet another quarterback change -- Kyler Murray (head) played fewer than 10 minutes before an illegal hit knocked him out of the game -- connecting with backup Carson Wentz for both scores and a two-point conversion as the Vikings rallied for 29 unanswered points to win 39-22. Fantasy managers who drafted Jefferson had to be encouraged to see the receiver look like himself again, drawing nine targets and not missing a beat when Wentz came into the game. The Vikings' unending quarterback drama is worth monitoring, but Jefferson should have a favorable matchup against Chicago in Week 2 no matter who's throwing the ball.
Source: ESPN
Source: ESPN