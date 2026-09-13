👉 TAP TO SAVE 50% WITH CODE SUMMER
X
Lost password?

Don't have an account?
Gain Access Now

X

Receive free daily analysis

NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
CFB
MLB
MMA
PGA
ESPORTS
BETTING

Already have an account? Log In

X

Forgot Password

T.J. Hockenson Finds End Zone In Vikings Win

Share:
Link copied to clipboard!
See RotoBaller at the top of Google

Sep 13, 2026, 9:17 PM ET

Minnesota Vikings tight end T.J. Hockenson posted a solid day in his team's 39-22 victory against Green Bay by catching four of his five targets for 36 yards and a touchdown. Despite losing quarterback Kyler Murray (head) on a penalized hit, the Vikings still rallied for 29 unanswered points to wrestle away control of the game, with Hockenson's 16-yard touchdown catch from backup Carson Wentz starting the surge. Hockenson's five targets ranked second on the team behind nine for wide receiver Justin Jefferson, an encouraging start to the year despite another quarterback injury. The veteran tight end was a top-five fantasy player before a knee injury late in 2023, so he could be an intriguing buy-low candidate early this year. Minnesota will stay in the NFC North by visiting Chicago next week.--Nick Piotrowicz
Source: ESPN
Power your platform with RotoBaller's award-winning news

More Recent News

See More News

More News About T.J. Hockenson

REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

New Orleans Pelicans

Pelicans Sign Christian Shumate to a Training Camp Contract
D'Andre Swift

Posts Massive Three-Touchdown Game
Ashton Jeanty

Leads Raiders to Week 1 Win vs. Dolphins
Ladd McConkey

Questionable with Chest Injury
Malik Nabers

Active for Week 1 Against Cowboys
Drake London

an Enormous Letdown in Season-Opening Loss
Kyler Murray

Won't Return to Week 1 Contest
Parker Washington

Leads Jaguars in Receiving in Week 1 Blowout
Trevor Lawrence

Stellar in Rout of Browns
Kyler Murray

Being Evaluated for a Concussion on Sunday
Colston Loveland

a Bust in Week 1 vs. Panthers
Josh Allen

Late-Game Heroics Push Bills Past Texans
Derrick Henry

Opens Season with Three TDs vs. Colts
Ja'Kobi Lane

Ruled Out With Wrist Injury in Debut vs. Colts
Zay Flowers

Ruled Out With Hamstring Injury
Jalen Tolbert

Inactive Ahead of Week 1 Rumble vs. Raiders
Treylon Burks

Inactive Ahead of Week 1 Battle vs. Eagles
Jeremiyah Love

Active for NFL Debut
Zay Flowers

Questionable to Return With Hamstring Injury
Brian Thomas Jr.

Returns After Shoulder Injury
Chase Elliott

Is Chase Elliott Worth Rostering At St. Louis this Week for DFS?
Brian Thomas Jr.

Questionable to Return With Shoulder Injury
Austin Cindric

May Be Worth Rostering At World Wide Technology Raceway
NASCAR

Is Bubba Wallace Rosterable In DFS At World Wide Technology Raceway?
Chris Buescher

Could Chris Buescher be A Solid DFS Option for St. Louis Lineups?
Carson Hocevar

Is Carson Hocevar Worth Rostering for St. Louis DFS Lineups?
A.J. Brown

Won't Require Ankle Surgery
ARI

Connor Ingram Announces Retirement at 29
DAL

John Klingberg Retires From NHL
Max Domi

to Miss Start of Training Camp
Oneil Cruz

Involved in Crash Six Years Ago That Killed Three People
Sean Monahan

Fully Healthy Ahead of New Season
Dylan Larkin

Will Join Red Wings for Camp Despite Trade Request
Mark Stone

Signs Two-Year Contract Extension
MON

Chris Kreider Joins Canadiens
Joey Logano

Wins Pole at Gateway With Blistering Lap
Ryan Blaney

a Standout in Practice at Gateway
Tyler Reddick

Has Been Disappointing at Gateway
William Byron

Needs to Avoid Trouble at Gateway
Josh Berry

Can Josh Berry Continue His Hot Streak at Gateway This Weekend?
Payton Pritchard

Viewed as a $22 Million Extension Candidate
Ziaire Williams

Eyes Starting Role with Lakers
Joel Embiid

Usage Could Slip Below a Career Low in 2026-27
Labaron Philon Jr.

Blocked by Sixers' Backcourt Depth
Julius Randle

Confident Nets Can Exceed Low Expectations
Jesús Luzardo

Jesus Luzardo Hopes to Pitch Next Week
CFB

Georgia Tech's Jaylen Mbakwe Taken Off On Stretcher
Josh Hart

Says Knicks Are Not Satisfied with One Title
NBA

Nick Smith Jr. Agrees to One-Year Deal with Real Madrid
Stephen Curry

Warriors Give Stephen Curry His Pick on Extension Terms
Jalen Duren

Weighs $9.6 Million Qualifying Offer
New York Knicks

Igor Milicic Jr. Signs Exhibit 10 Deal with Knicks
CFB

Arch Manning Dealing With Wrist Injury?
CFB

Kingston Lopa Has Three Interceptions
CFB

UCF's Alonza Barnett III Leaves Game Late Against Pitt
CFB

Star Tight End Terrance Carter Jr. Out Against Oregon State
Shea Langeliers

Activated and Starting on Saturday
CFB

Arizona State Loses Starting Right Guard
CFB

Kip Lewis Exits Again
CFB

Kip Lewis Returns After Leaving With Knee Injury
CFB

Kip Lewis Exits Oklahoma's Critical Matchup With Michigan
CFB

Oklahoma State Will Start New Left Tackle Against Oregon
CFB

Tory Blaylock Expected to Return for Oklahoma vs. Michigan
CFB

SMU's Ahmaad Moses Expected to Be Out for Week 2 vs. UC Davis
CFB

Two Key Indiana Defenders are Out for Week 2 vs. Howard
Jesús Luzardo

Jesus Luzardo Scratched From Saturday's Start With Shoulder Stiffness
CFB

KJ Duff Delivers Big Again in Week 2 Loss
CFB

Lincoln Kienholz Posts Huge Performance in Week 2
Zach Edey

Eyeing Full Health for Opening Night
CFB

Daymion Sanford a Game-Time Decision in Week 2
New York Knicks

Knicks Show Interest in Tony Bradley
CFB

Keyjuan Brown Injured in Week 2 Win
Atlanta Hawks

Hawks Waive Lamont Butler
CFB

AK Dear, Michael Carroll Out in Week 2 with Injuries
Sergio de Larrea

Sergio De Larrea Pushes for Backup Role
Atlanta Hawks

Devin Carter Floated as Knicks' Guard Insurance
Atlanta Hawks

Devin Carter Could Land in Boston
Walker Kessler

Pegged as Worth the Lakers' Price
Atlanta Hawks

Hawks Waive Devin Carter
Khaman Maluach

in Line for Bigger Role
Mark Williams

Undergoes Shoulder Surgery, Out Several Months
Byron Buxton

to Undergo Season-Ending Hip Surgery
Freddie Freeman

Won't Return on Friday
Yordan Alvarez

Out With Ankle Injury
CFB

Duane Thomas Jr. a Game-Time Decision for Week 2
CFB

Hank Brown to Start Against Iowa State
CFB

Mike Matthews Holds Upside in Week 2
Dansby Swanson

Cubs Planning to Activate Dansby Swanson Next Weekend
MMA

Jose Delgado Set To Headline Noche UFC 4 Card
Jean Silva

Set For Noche UFC 4 Main Event
Joseph Morales

Set For Noche UFC 4 Co-Main Event
Brandon Moreno

Looks To Get Back In The Win Column
Tommy McMillen

Returns At Noche UFC 4
Marwan Rahiki

Set For His Third UFC Fight
Alexa Grasso

An Underdog At Noche UFC 4
Manon Fiorot

A Favorite At Noche UFC 4
CBJ

Gustav Nyquist Skating With Blue Jackets
CAR

Mike Reilly Signs Two-Way Deal With Hurricanes
Jonathan Huberdeau

Will Miss Start of Season
Auston Matthews

Looking "Amazing" in Pre-Camp Skates
Kevin Fiala

to Miss Start of Training Camp
Braeden Bowman

Inks Six-Year Extension With Golden Knights
Corbin Carroll

to Return to the Lineup on Friday
Jacob deGrom

Strikes Out 12 But Gets No-Decision on Thursday
Braxton Ashcraft

Lands on Injured List With Arm Discomfort
Freddie Freeman

Not a Candidate to Land on Injured List
Samuel Honzek

Ready for Training Camp
Gustav Forsling

Participating in Informal Skates
Damon Severson

"Ready to Roll"
EDM

Alex Formenton Signs One-Year Deal With Oilers
Chris Kreider

Ducks Place Chris Kreider on Unconditional Waivers
Adam Fantilli

Blue Jackets "100 Percent" Confident Adam Fantilli Deal Gets Done
Shohei Ohtani

to be Placed on Injured List
Josue De Paula

Dodgers Calling Up Top Prospect Josue De Paula
Freddie Freeman

Out of Dodgers Lineup on Wednesday Due to Knee Issue
Shohei Ohtani

Out of Dodgers Lineup on Wednesday, IL Stint "On the Table"
Jazz Chisholm Jr.

Going on Injured List With Sprained Thumb
Corbin Carroll

Out With Back Injury, to Undergo Testing
NAS

Tyson Jost Agrees to Tryout Deal With Predators
Ilya Samsonov

Joins Sharks on One-Year, Two-Way Deal
Aaron Judge

Hitting Third, Starting in Right Field in Return
Garrett Crochet

Could be Ready for First Round of Playoffs
Shohei Ohtani

"Unlikely" to Pitch Again This Year
Power your platform with our news
View All News
RANKINGS
C
1B
2B
3B
SS
OF
SP
RP
View All Players

RANKINGS

QB
RB
WR
TE
K
DEF
View All Players