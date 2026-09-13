T.J. Hockenson Finds End Zone In Vikings Win
T.J. Hockenson posted a solid day in his team's 39-22 victory against Green Bay by catching four of his five targets for 36 yards and a touchdown. Despite losing quarterback Kyler Murray (head) on a penalized hit, the Vikings still rallied for 29 unanswered points to wrestle away control of the game, with Hockenson's 16-yard touchdown catch from backup Carson Wentz starting the surge. Hockenson's five targets ranked second on the team behind nine for wide receiver Justin Jefferson, an encouraging start to the year despite another quarterback injury. The veteran tight end was a top-five fantasy player before a knee injury late in 2023, so he could be an intriguing buy-low candidate early this year. Minnesota will stay in the NFC North by visiting Chicago next week.
Source: ESPN
Source: ESPN