Terry McLaurin Posts Dud in Season Opener
Terry McLaurin was barely a factor during Sunday's season opener against the Philadelphia Eagles. Scary Terry was not scary at all to the Eagles' defense in this one. The 31-year-old hauled in two of his four targets for 14 yards in the two-point loss. McLaurin was projected to be a WR2 coming into this game, and he barely got involved. It took a while for the Commanders' offense to get going in this one. McLaurin finishing fourth on the team in receiving yards is not acceptable to fantasy managers. McLaurin has the talent and is expected to bounce back in a favorable matchup against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 2.
Source: ESPN
Source: ESPN