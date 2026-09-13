MarShawn Lloyd Leads Green Bay Running Back Room
MarShawn Lloyd got the chance to be the lead back during Sunday's season opener against the Minnesota Vikings. Lloyd was trusted with carrying the load in the backfield on Sunday. He rushed 13 times for 37 yards in what ended up being a loss for the Packers. It wasn't an overall successful day for Lloyd, who only averaged 2.8 yards per carry. However, he saw the most carries out of everyone in the Packers' backfield. Chris Brooks rushed the ball seven times for 29 yards, so we'll see if he gets a bigger role next week. The Packers are going to be without Josh Jacobs for the foreseeable future, so fantasy managers should continue to believe in Lloyd. We'll see if he produces better results against the New York Jets in Week 2.
Source: espn.com
Source: espn.com