Marvin Harrison Jr. Barely Touches the Ball in Win
Marvin Harrison Jr. did not give fantasy managers much to cheer about during Sunday's season opener versus the Los Angeles Chargers. Harrison made a nice 33-yard catch, and that was the only thing he did during the entire game. Fantasy managers were hopeful that things would turn around for Harrison in 2026. It's not starting great as he finished fifth on the team in targets with three during Sunday's victory. Somehow, rookie running back Jeremiyah Love finished with more targets than Harrison, who is a former fourth overall draft pick. Fantasy managers shouldn't give up after one game, but Harrison is probably safer used as a flex option until he proves that he can make more than one catch per game.
Source: ESPN
Source: ESPN