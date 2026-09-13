Quentin Johnston Does Little in Loss
Quentin Johnston was an interesting start candidate given his plus matchup in Week 1. With Keenan Allen no longer in the mix, Johnston was expected to step into a larger role in the offense. Sadly for fantasy managers, Johnston wasn't able to live up to the hype on Sunday. The 25-year-old hauled in two of his six targets for 17 yards in the loss to the Arizona Cardinals. The good news is that Johnston was tied for second on the team with his six targets. The bad news is, he did basically nothing with it. Fellow wideout Ladd McConkey (chest) exited early during Sunday's loss. Johnston could be asked to take on a larger role in the passing game if McConkey isn't ready to go for Week 2 against the Las Vegas Raiders.
Source: ESPN
Source: ESPN