Aaron Jones Sr. Hits Paydirt Against Old Team
Aaron Jones Sr. rushed for 40 yards on 12 carries Sunday against the Green Bay Packers, burning his former team by scoring the game-winning touchdown in the fourth quarter. Jones drew one target but did not have a catch. All things considered, Week 1 was still a success for the veteran running back and the Vikings, who lost starting quarterback Kyler Murray (head) fewer than 10 minutes into the game and played the remainder with backup Carson Wentz. The Vikings trailed by 12 late in the third quarter before rallying for 29 consecutive points in the 39-22 win, with Jones continuing a backfield split with Jordan Mason, who drew 15 carries. The Vikings' running game could be difficult to predict if they stick with an approach that is close to 50-50 between Jones and Mason, but the team also may lean heavily on its backs if Murray misses extended time. Minnesota travels to Chicago in Week 2.
Source: ESPN
Source: ESPN