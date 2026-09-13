Rafael Devers Placed on 60-Day Injured List with Core Muscle Injury
Rafael Devers (abdomen) has been placed on the 60-day injured list due to a core muscle injury, per Justice delos Santos of The Mercury News. delos Santos reports that Devers has played through the issue for much of the season. Following his placement on the 60-day injured list, Devers' 2026 campaign is over. Across 633 plate appearances this year, the 29-year-old hit .258/.340/.525 with 37 home runs, 98 RBI, and 88 runs scored. Despite apparently playing through an injury, Devers dominated in the second half of the season. Across 226 plate appearances after the All-Star break, the lefty slugger hit .275 with 18 home runs and a .987 OPS. With Devers sidelined, Giants outfielder Scott Bandura could be in line for more playing time at designated hitter.
Source: The Mercury News - Justice delos Santos
Source: The Mercury News - Justice delos Santos