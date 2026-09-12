Yordan Alvarez Out Again With Ankle Injury
Yordan Alvarez (ankle) is out of the team's starting lineup for Saturday's game on the road against the Tampa Bay Rays, according to MLB.com. Catcher Yandy Diaz will serve as the designated hitter and bat cleanup, with Christian Vazquez doing the catching for right-hander Peter Lambert and hitting ninth against Rays left-hander Ian Seymour. The Astros are labeling Alvarez as day-to-day for now after he was also held out of Friday's series opener in Tampa with a right-ankle injury. Houston cannot afford to be without the MVP front-runner in the American League down the stretch, so they could play it safe with the 29-year-old left-handed slugger and keep him out for the entire series on the turf in Tampa this weekend. Fantasy managers should check back on Sunday to see if he is active. Alvarez, a four-time All-Star and former AL Rookie of the Year, has been arguably the best overall hitter in all of baseball in 2026, leading the league in walks (100), batting average (.310), on-base percentage (.427), slugging percentage (.590), OPS (1.017), and total bases (308) in 145 games played in his eighth year in the majors.
Source: MLB.com
Source: MLB.com