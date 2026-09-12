Edward Cabrera Activated And Added To Bullpen
Edward Cabrera (finger) was activated from the Injured List on Saturday and added to the team's bullpen ahead of their game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. The 28-year-old pitcher has started in all 15 of his appearances this season but will now be moved to the bullpen after suffering multiple injuries all year long. The right-hander has only been in one game since the All-Star Break because of hamstring and blister issues, and the hope is that with a smaller workload, both his health and productivity will stabilize. He will likely only receive low-leverage opportunities while he works on fixing his command and control, as both his 5.68 ERA and 1.45 WHIP are the highest either stat has been since his rookie season with Miami.
Source: Patrick Mooney
Source: Patrick Mooney