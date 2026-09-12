Aaron Judge to Have Planned Day(s) Off
Aaron Judge is set to receive a planned day off either on Sunday or Monday, according to manager Aaron Boone. While he is set to be the team's designated hitter on Saturday, Boone noted that the 34-year-old will receive a planned day of rest on either Sunday or Monday. Entering action on Sunday, Judge will have played in three games since his extensive absence due to a stress fracture in his first rib. Upon his return, it was mentioned that he would be eased back into a full-time role, and this planned day of rest is part of the plan. That being said, with the postseason being the main focus for the Yankees, it's unclear how many more games Judge will miss down the stretch. Fantasy baseball managers need to be prepared for shortened weeks as they manage their own teams down the stretch.
Source: Bryan Hoch
Source: Bryan Hoch