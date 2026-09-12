Edwin Diaz Needs at Least One More Rehab Start
Edwin Diaz (neck) needs at least one more minor-league rehab start before the Dodgers activate him from the 15-day injured list, manager Dave Roberts told Katie Woo of The Athletic. Diaz has had a disastrous first year in L.A., pitching poorly before missing a huge chunk of the season after he needed surgery to remove loose bodies from his right elbow. The 32-year-old is now on the IL due to a neck injury, but he is nearing his return for the final stretch of the regular season in late September. Diaz has already appeared in three rehab games in the minors, allowing one run while walking four and striking out three in 2 2/3 innings pitched. Roberts already acknowledged that the Dodgers plan to ease Diaz back into their bullpen in lower-leverage situations after he returns from the IL, so there is little runway for him to become fantasy relevant before the end of the 2026 campaign. In only 13 2/3 innings for the Dodgers this year, the three-time All-Star has posted a rough 11.85 ERA (6.03 FIP) with seven saves, a 2.56 WHIP, and a 19:10 K:BB. He is now rostered in only 68% of Yahoo leagues.
Source: The Athletic - Katie Woo
Source: The Athletic - Katie Woo