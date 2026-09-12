Garrett Crochet has Productive Side Session on Friday
Garrett Crochet (shoulder) threw another productive side session at Fenway Park on Friday, his third side session in the last week, according to Ian Browne of MLB.com. Crochet threw 25 pitches during the session and said he "accomplished what I wanted to." The talented southpaw threw at around 80 to 90% intensity and threw some fastballs in the 92-93 mph range. Before facing live hitters, Crochet will throw at least one more bullpen session early next week at Fenway. He badly wants to rejoin the Red Sox either late in the regular season or early in the playoffs as a one- or two-inning reliever, but he is being cautiously optimistic after all the time he has missed in 2026 due to shoulder and lat issues. "Yeah, my shoulder feels really good," Crochet said. "For me, it's like the rest of my body is getting acclimated to throwing this intensity again. I had four months to work on the shoulder, and it's in a really good spot. It's in a good spot." Having Crochet pitch in any capacity would be big for Boston, but for fantasy purposes, Crochet's season is over.
Source: MLB.com - Ian Browne
Source: MLB.com - Ian Browne