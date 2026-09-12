Shane McClanahan Plays "Light" Catch on Friday
Shane McClanahan (forearm) played "light" catch on Friday and is expected to return after a short stint on the injured list, according to MLB.com. McClanahan exited his start on Sept. 3 with tightness in his left forearm after the fifth inning and was placed on the 15-day IL a day later. If he does not suffer any setbacks as he continues to ramp up his arm, he could return to Tampa's starting rotation by late September. It is good news for the Rays as they look to get the 29-year-old southpaw back fully healthy for the start of the playoffs in October, but for fantasy purposes, McClanahan is not going to help anyone the rest of the year. The two-time All-Star had a successful comeback from Tommy John surgery in 2026, going 10-7 in his 24 starts (118 innings pitched) while posting a 3.36 ERA (3.50 FIP) and 1.12 WHIP with 106 strikeouts and 39 walks. The Rays will be hoping that he can put his forearm issue behind him and help them to a lengthy run in this year's playoffs next month.
Source: MLB.com
Source: MLB.com