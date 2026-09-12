Ryan Weathers To Throw From A Mound Next Week
Ryan Weathers (forearm) is set to throw from a mound at some point next week. The 26-year-old has been on the Injured List with a forearm flexor strain but continues to make progress toward a regular-season return. After completing a series of long-distance throws from the outfield on Saturday, manager Aaron Boone said that the next step for Weathers would be some mound work. Once that is complete with no setbacks, there is still a chance for him to return to the Yankees as a reliever before the playoffs begin. That being said, with so many options already, it is unclear if he will receive high-leverage opportunities at all, given the nature of his injury.
Source: Gary Phillips
Source: Gary Phillips