Aiva Arquette Back on Injured List With Undisclosed Injury

Sep 13, 2026, 11:07 AM ET
The Double-A Pensacola Blue Wahoos announced on Saturday that Miami Marlins infield prospect Aiva Arquette (undisclosed) is back on the seven-day minor-league injured list with an undisclosed injury. It will be Arquette's third trip to the IL this season and will almost certainly end his 2026 campaign. The 22-year-old former seventh overall pick from Oregon State University in 2025 has hit .272/.326/.459 with a .785 OPS, 12 home runs, 48 RBI, 21 stolen bases, and 44 runs scored in 64 games across 291 plate appearances in his first full pro season with Pensacola and High-A Beloit. His numbers have been solid, but he has also missed time with a thumb injury and after having surgery for a core-muscle ailment. Arquette is considered Miami's No. 2 overall prospect, behind only left-hander Thomas White
, and he will likely return to Pensacola to begin the 2027 season before potentially getting a quick call to Triple-A Jacksonville if he can stay healthy. The 6-foot-5, 220-pounder should have a realistic shot at making his MLB debut late next year or early in 2028.--Keith HernandezSource: Pensacola Blue Wahoos