Jac Caglianone Missing his Sixth Straight Game
Jac Caglianone (elbow) will sit out for a sixth straight game on Saturday at Fenway Park against the hosting Boston Red Sox, per MLB.com. John Rave will make yet another start in right field for the Royals while batting seventh against Red Sox left-hander Ranger Suarez. Caglianone has been slow to recover from a flexor strain in his left elbow, but the Royals continue to say that he is day-to-day, so the left-handed slugger could have an opportunity to return for the series finale in Boston on Sunday. It is a terrible time for the 23-year-old former first-rounder to miss time with an injury during the fantasy playoffs in most leagues. Caglianone has developed into a must-start asset in fantasy leagues for his power in what has been a strong first full season in the big leagues in 2026. He came into Saturday's action slashing .283/.331/.494 with an .825 OPS, 23 home runs, 70 RBI, 66 runs scored, and six stolen bases across his 474 at-bats. Cags tore the cover off the ball in 24 games in August, hitting .411 (39-for-95) with six home runs, eight doubles, 26 RBI, 17 runs scored, and three steals.
Source: MLB.com
Source: MLB.com