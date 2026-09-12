Justin Verlander Faces Live Batters
Justin Verlander (hamstring/hip) took a big step forward in his injury progression on Saturday by facing live batters prior to the team's game against the Colorado Rockies. This marks the first time that the 43-year-old has faced live hitters since he went on the Injured List very early in the season. It is worth noting that the batters who stood in the box did not take any swings, but the fact that they were there marks a significant step in the right direction. Verlander is hoping to cap off his career with one final start on the final weekend of the season. With the Tigers almost out of playoff contention and with potentially nothing to play for, that feels like the perfect sendoff to one of the game's greats. From a fantasy perspective, he is only worth consideration if he does, in fact, return, but there's no guarantee that he makes it back in time to pitch again.
Source: Jason Beck
Source: Jason Beck