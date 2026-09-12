Astros Considering Moving Carlos Correa to Second Base
Carlos Correa (ankle) over to second base. Correa has been sidelined since undergoing left ankle surgery in mid-May. The organization is hopeful that Correa will be able to return for the final week of the regular season. He has been playing third base in Houston, but the Astros would like to shift him over to second base. If Correa plays second base, Jose Altuve can serve as the designated hitter. Most fantasy leagues might end before Correa gets back to the field. If not, Correa could be worth stashing in deep leagues for the final stretch of the season.
Source: New York Times
Source: New York Times