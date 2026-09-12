Josh Jung Back in Lineup After Returning From Injured List
Josh Jung (calf) from the 10-day injured list and optioned catcher Logan O'Hoppe to Triple-A Round Rock in a corresponding move. Jung will return to the Rangers' starting lineup immediately on the road against the Arizona Diamondbacks and right-hander Brandon Pfaadt on Saturday, as he is starting at third base and batting third. The power-hitting right-hander is back in Texas after going 3-for-15 with a home run and two RBI in four minor-league rehab games with Round Rock. The 28-year-old should return to starting third base duties in Texas as the team looks to get into the postseason in the final couple of weeks of the regular season. The former first-rounder from Texas Tech was hitting very well earlier this year, but he has missed most of the second half with his strained calf, so it could be difficult for him to get back in a groove with a short turnaround. Jung is returning to a .294/.361/.441 slash line with an .802 OPS, nine home runs, 35 RBI, 46 runs scored, and a stolen base across his 354 at-bats in 2026. After his long layoff, Jung is only rostered in 20% of Yahoo leagues.
Source: Texas Rangers PR
Source: Texas Rangers PR