Freddie Freeman Back in Saturday's Lineup
Freddie Freeman (knee) is starting at first base and is batting in the two-hole for Saturday's contest on the road against the Miami Marlins and right-hander Tyler Phillips, according to MLB.com. Freeman is back in action after missing the last two games with some minor soreness in his right knee. Although the veteran first baseman's knee injury is not expected to impact him the rest of the season, it is worth watching after he has struggled at the plate in seven games so far in September, going 3-for-22 (.136) with a homer, three RBI, five walks, and nine strikeouts. Fantasy managers will be hoping that Freeman, who turns 37 years old on Saturday, can turn it around in the final few weeks of the season when it matters most. The Dodgers will need the former MVP and 10-time All-Star even more with Shohei Ohtani (knee, biceps) on the injured list. On the year, Freeman has hit a strong .297 (156-for-525) with 16 homers, 66 RBI, 72 runs scored, and seven stolen bases in his 17th major-league season. Get him back into your starting lineup against Phillips, whom Freeman has hit .750 against with three RBI in just four career at-bats.
Source: MLB.com
Source: MLB.com