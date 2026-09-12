Jack Flaherty Throws Two Simulated Innings
Jack Flaherty (forearm) threw a two-inning simulated game on Saturday, embarking on what could be the final hurdle before returning to the mound for the Tigers. The 30-year-old has missed the last six weeks because of right forearm flexor inflammation but has made significant strides as of late. Flaherty himself said that he felt great after this outing and is ready to get back on the mound. Whether or not that happens in the coming days remains to be seen, but the fact of the matter is that he is nearing the end of his time on the sidelines. Fantasy managers should be ready to add him to their rosters where possible, but be cognizant of the fact that he may be working out of the bullpen or on a pitch count.
Source: Evan Woodbery
Source: Evan Woodbery