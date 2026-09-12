Esmerlyn Valdez Placed on Injured List With Hamstring Strain
Esmerlyn Valdez (hamstring) on the injured list on Saturday with a strained left hamstring. The 22-year-old outfielder injured himself on Friday while trying to beat out a ground ball in the sixth inning. He came up limping and was helped off the field. A day later, he was placed on the injured list, keeping him out of action for at least 10 days. The severity of the injury is not yet known, but given the timing, there is a chance that this ends his season. If he doesn't return in 2026, he will finish with 17 home runs over 72 games played, which should keep him in consideration as a late-round draft pick heading into the 2027 draft. In his absence, Jake Mangum should once again be considered as an injury replacement for the Pirates and receive additional opportunities. He has some fantasy appeal, as he has posted a .283/.340/.369 slash line this season with 23 stolen bases over 122 games played.
Source: Pittsburgh Pirates
Source: Pittsburgh Pirates