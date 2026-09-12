Yordan Alvarez is Hopeful to Play on Sunday

Sep 12, 2026, 10:24 PM ET
According to Chandler Rome, Houston Astros manager Joe Espada said the team is hopeful that Alvarez will be back in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Tampa Bay Rays. Alvarez missed his second straight game on Saturday after sustaining an ankle injury during Thursday's contest. It sounds like a minor issue that isn't going to require Alvarez to land on the Injured List. Fantasy managers will need to check back ahead of the first pitch for another update on Alvarez. Yainer Diaz
served as the designated hitter during Saturday's loss to the Tampa Bay Rays. The expectation is that Diaz would remain there if Alvarez is unable to play.--Andy WebbSource: Chandler Rome