Nathan Eovaldi is Activated from Injured List
Nathan Eovaldi (elbow) was activated off the 10-day Injured List on Saturday. Eovaldi is back in the mix after going down on August 10 due to right elbow inflammation. The Rangers will have Eovaldi return to the pitching staff as a reliever. There's a chance that he'll build up towards a starter workload again, but for now, Eovaldi will be used out of the bullpen. The 36-year-old figures to be used in a multi-inning role, which likely won't result in a ton of fantasy value. The right-hander could become a cut candidate, with him unlikely to return to the starting rotation in time to help fantasy managers in the playoffs.
Source: Rangers PR
Source: Rangers PR