Xavier Edwards Makes Return to Marlins Lineup on Sunday
Xavier Edwards (thumb) was activated off the 10-day injured list ahead of his team's matchup against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Sunday. The 27-year-old batted fifth in his return and went one-for-three with a walk and a run scored. Edwards had been sidelined since late August by a sprained thumb. Across 578 plate appearances this season, Edwards has hit .282/.362/.376 with six home runs, 51 RBI, 60 runs scored, and 20 stolen bases. The speedy switch-hitter brings almost no power to the table, as he's logged a 3.2% barrel rate and 28.7% hard-hit rate in 2026. However, he's struck out in just 13.3% of his plate appearances while posting an 11.4% walk rate. Now that he's back in action, Edwards profiles as a speed and batting average asset for fantasy managers.
Source: Miami Marlins
Source: Miami Marlins