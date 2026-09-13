Willson Contreras Activated from Injured List on Sunday
Willson Contreras (hamstring) was activated from the 10-day injured list ahead of his team's matchup against the Kansas City Royals on Sunday. The 34-year-old batted fourth and went two-for-three with a walk and a run scored in his return. Contreras was placed on the 10-day injured list in late August with a hamstring strain, but he was able to return almost immediately after he was first eligible. Across 521 plate appearances this season, Contreras is hitting .277/.387/.517 with 26 home runs, 79 RBI, 67 runs scored, and three stolen bases. He's posted a stellar 13.4% barrel rate and has taken advantage of the hitter-friendly Fenway Park, posting a 1.003 OPS with 14 home runs across 255 plate appearances at home. Now that he's back with the Red Sox, Contreras is a must-start fantasy first baseman across all league formats.
Source: MLB.com
Source: MLB.com