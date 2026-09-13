Dean Wade Slots Into Sixers' Second Unit
Dean Wade is expected to open the season with the second unit behind LeBron James, according to Adam Aaronson of PhillyVoice. Wade originally signed a four-year, nearly $40 million deal with the expectation of starting at power forward, but Philadelphia's summer shakeup pushed him into a bench role. That does not mean his workload will be light, as Aaronson notes Wade could still top last season's career-high 22.3 minutes per game. The 29-year-old averaged 5.8 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 1.5 assists with Cleveland while shooting 36.2 percent from three. Nick Nurse can use him as a low-usage defensive matchup piece across several lineup types, but Wade's limited scoring and shaky availability make him more useful to the Sixers than to fantasy managers.
Source: Adam Aaronson
Source: Adam Aaronson