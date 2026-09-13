Giannis Antetokounmpo Enters Miami with Huge Expectations
Giannis Antetokounmpo (calf, knee) enters his first season in Miami with immediate pressure, as Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel used Sunday's Ask Ira column to weigh whether his Heat debut can top Shaquille O'Neal's 2004-05 arrival. The framing says plenty about Miami's expectations. Antetokounmpo should operate as the offensive hub next to Bam Adebayo, with Erik Spoelstra able to build inside-out looks around that frontcourt while Klay Thompson, Tim Hardaway Jr., and Davion Mitchell help the spacing. The fantasy ceiling remains elite if the usage stays near career levels, but availability is the swing point after he averaged 27.6 points, 9.8 rebounds, and 5.4 assists across a career-low 36 games last season. His decision to skip Greece's World Cup qualifying window for season prep helps, but the calf and knee history keeps some risk attached to the first-round profile.
Source: Ira Winderman
Source: Ira Winderman