Jordan Mason Scores As Minnesota Surges Past Green Bay
Jordan Mason played a key role in the Minnesota Vikings' emphatic comeback on Sunday, rushing 15 times for 59 yards and a tide-turning touchdown. The second-year Viking scored from four yards away in the fourth quarter to put Minnesota ahead by 10, part of a run of 29 straight points that secured a 39-22 victory. Mason continued to work in conjunction with running back Aaron Jones Sr., who rushed 12 times and also scored once. Both Mason and Jones were effective, suggesting Minnesota may split carries close to 50-50 in future weeks, which can be tricky from a fantasy perspective. With the status of quarterback Kyler Murray (head) unknown, however, the Vikings could be facing the prospect of leaning on the running game if backup Carson Wentz plays next week at Chicago.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller