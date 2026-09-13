Jonathon Brooks Plays Second Fiddle for Panthers in Week 1
Jonathon Brooks played a clear backup role behind Chuba Hubbard in a 59-37 Week 1 loss to the Chicago Bears. Brooks did have a highlight play on a 48-yard reception from quarterback Bryce Young, but he carried the ball just four times for 14 yards. Meanwhile, Hubbard recorded 10 carries for 49 yards and a rushing touchdown, in addition to three receptions for 38 yards and a receiving touchdown. According to Pro Football Focus, Brooks played just 13 offensive snaps compared to Hubbard's 48, which is a telling sign of the pecking order in Carolina's backfield. With that in mind, it was a high-scoring game that called for a lot of passing plays, and the Panthers had to play catch-up often. Brooks will have a Week 2 matchup against the Atlanta Falcons, but as of right now, he shouldn't be viewed as more than a desperate flex option.
Source: NFL.com
Source: NFL.com